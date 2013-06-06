Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
Seamless pattern on blue background. Seamless white textured curls. White seamless pattern. White elements in oriental style arabesques.
Traditional orient ornament. Seamless classic vector white pattern. Seamless pattern on blue background with white elements. Classic vintage background. Vector illustration.
Blooming anatomical human heart. Raster hand drawn illustration in vintage style. Design for your tattoo, logo or other.
Circular pattern in form of mandala for Henna, Mehndi, tattoo, decoration. Decorative frame ornament in ethnic oriental style. Coloring book page.
A beautiful floral bouquet with elegant colours for creating digital apparel design.
Skull cow flower floral rose.Ethnic symbol decoration native.Boho style american style.Isolated ni white background.Vector illustration.
Koi fish and chrysanthemum pattern by hand drawing.Tattoo art highly detailed in line art style.Fish and flower seamless pattern.

See more

705479797

See more

705479797

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134771983

Item ID: 2134771983

Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.

Formats

  • 8908 × 13875 pixels • 29.7 × 46.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 642 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 321 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art