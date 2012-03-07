Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
Ikat Ethnic Abstract Pattern. Mayan Pattern. Ceremonial, Tie Dye Batic. Watercolor Painting. Textured Paper. Tie Dye Painting. Dirty Art Backdrop. Crumbled texture Acrylic Art.
Ethnic Ornament Element. Mystic pattern. Ceremonial, Tie Dye Print. Watercolor Print. Textured Paper. Tie Dye Ethnic Pattern Artistic Dirty Pattern. Vintage style. Acrylic Art.
Aztec Print Ethnic Design. Mayan Pattern. Tropical Tie Dye Grunge. Winter blue Grunge Patchwork. Tie Dye textured art. Artistic Dirty Pattern. Crumbled texture Aquarelle Art.
Ikat Ethnic Abstract Pattern. Astrological pattern. Ceremonial, Tie Dye Grunge. Aquarelle Texture Grunge Patchwork. Tie Dye Animal Print. Green Painting. Crumpled texture Acrylic Art.
Mexican Geomety Pattern. Native american. Indian tribal Tie Dye Grunge. Watercolor Print. Brush Painted. Tie Dye textured art. Dirty Art Background. Crumbled texture Tie Dye Art.
Ikat Ethnic Abstract Pattern. Indian pattern. Latin Tie Dye Batic. Winter blue Brush Painted. Tie Dye Animal Print. Artistic Dirty Pattern. Crumbled texture Tie Dye Art.
green watercolor style abstract seamless ornamental pattern background

See more

305821043

See more

305821043

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134771975

Item ID: 2134771975

Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.

Formats

  • 12510 × 1494 pixels • 41.7 × 5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 119 pixels • 3.3 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 60 pixels • 1.7 × 0.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art