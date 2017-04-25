Images

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
seamless pattern with old russian ornamental elements
Ancient and historical frame designs
Seamless french farmhouse chicken hen border pattern. Provence linen shabby chic style. Hand drawn rustic texture background. Country style edge banner home decor tape. Farm animal textile ribbon.
Colorful horizontal pattern for textile and backgrounds
Lace border. Ikat seamless pattern. Vector tie dye shibori print with stripes and chevron. Ink textured japanese background. Ethnic fabric. Bohemian fashion. African creative. Damask rug.
Ancient and historical frame designs
Thai Pattern, Line Thai Red and Gold color , background pattern decoration for printing, Seamless background, Gold Background

2134771971

Item ID: 2134771971

  • 12000 × 3376 pixels • 40 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 281 pixels • 3.3 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 141 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

