Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
Ornamental lace tracery. Traditional arabic decor on black colors. Golden ornate illustration for sketch. Raster seamless pattern with floral ornament. Vintage design element in Eastern style.
Xmas frost snow flake isolated silhouette symbol. Vector sketch. Winter black and yellow christmas snow flat crystal element. Weather illustration ice collection. Snowflake vector icon background.
Snowflake simple. Abstract wallpaper, wrapping decoration. Symbol of winter, Merry Christmas holiday, Happy New Year celebration Raster illustration. Snow on colored background.
Decorative elegant luxury design.Vintage elements in baroque, rococo style.Design for cover, fabric, textile, wrapping paper
Decorative elegant luxury design.Vintage elements in baroque, rococo style.Design for cover, fabric, textile, wrapping paper .
New Year Decorative Snowflakes Background. Winter Snow Flakes Doodles. Hand Drawn Christmas Vector illustration.
Chandelier Luxury Design

See more

1187413015

See more

1187413015

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134771961

Item ID: 2134771961

Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.

Formats

  • 12600 × 7488 pixels • 42 × 25 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 594 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 297 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art