Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
Indian Gold jewelry Macro shot
Mughal art work.indian traditional antique gold border
Embroidery pattern ready for print tshirt illustration design
Embroidery pattern ready for print tshirt vector design
paisley line etnic fabric texture pattern
ethnic necklace with earrings set isolated
Mughal art work.indian traditional antique gold border

See more

1928141156

See more

1928141156

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134771959

Item ID: 2134771959

Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.

Formats

  • 12600 × 9520 pixels • 42 × 31.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 756 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 378 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art