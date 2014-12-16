Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
Collection bronze on a black background. Isolated. 3D illustration
Decorated with elegant and luxurious patterns. Rococo, Baroque style, retro elements, invitation cards, textiles, wrapping paper and fabric design
Pattern of gold flower carved on wood for decoration isolated on white background, Wood pattern carving isolated on white background
Luxury blaxk, gold Modern Decorative Cicle Shapes. Floral Mandala. Illustration.
Luxury blaxk, gold Modern Decorative Cicle Shapes. Floral Mandala. Vector Illustration.
Arabic arabesque decorative texture design greeting card for Ramadan Kareem. Islamic ornamental colorful detail of mosaic illustration geometric
Pattern of gold flower carved on wood for decoration isolated on white background, Wood pattern carving isolated on white background

See more

1300080556

See more

1300080556

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134771953

Item ID: 2134771953

Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.

Formats

  • 12167 × 11987 pixels • 40.6 × 40 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 985 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 493 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art