Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
Seamless pattern of bouquets of roses drawn by pencil and paints on paper. Great print for your design and decor.
Spring Watercolor Seamless Pattern. Flowers Pattern.
Watercolor seamless texture painted on paper with delicate roses pattern with buds and foliage. Excellent print for your design and decor.
Floral seamless background. Flower pattern. Flourish tiled spring texture.
Watercolor painting seamless pattern with beautiful wildflowers and rose.
light background with flower bunches for allover design
Watercolor seamless hand-drawn pattern of beautiful roses with buds and foliage. Beautiful watercolor pattern for textile design with textures and effects.

See more

1345853033

See more

1345853033

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134771939

Item ID: 2134771939

Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.

Formats

  • 5968 × 3496 pixels • 19.9 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 586 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 293 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art