Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
Bangkok, Thailand - October 25, 2017: The stucco decorated with stained glass and gold in Royal temple and Grand palace. This is the Bangkok Architecture style.
Colorful Kaftan Design patterns -illustration
Bangkok, Thailand - February 29,2020: A beautiful ceiling decoration inside Wat Pho main hall.
Colored Geo Abstract. Traditional Splash. Colored Dyed Stripe. Dyed Geometric Textile. Dyed Stroke. Rainbow Geo Brush. Multicolor Boho Watercolour. Ethnic Batik. Boho Print. Colored Texture Brush.
Impressions of the Red City of Marrakech
American Indians tribal blankets. Navajo ethnic style. Various color sets.
Persian carpet, tribal vector texture. Easy to edit and change a few colors by swatch window.

2134771937

Item ID: 2134771937

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art