Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.
beautiful paisley border for textile border
Ukrainian folk embroidery, handmade
Symbol of winter, Merry Christmas holiday, Happy New Year 2018. Raster golden pattern on background with golden elements. Golden snowflake simple pattern. Abstract wallpaper, wrapping decoration.
seamless Indian mughal flower motif background
Set of vector ethnic geometric decorative elements - border ornaments, texture, rosette
design and decorative item for festival celebration
Seamless modern sepia camo print texture background. Worn mottled camouflage skin pattern textile fabric. Grunge rough blur linen all over print

See more

1848288142

See more

1848288142

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134771925

Item ID: 2134771925

Digital textile motif border and Mughal art Seamless pattern with paisley ornament, repeat floral texture, vintage background hand drawing baroque. fabric printing.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3944 pixels • 20 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 657 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Textile Design and Art

Textile Design and Art