Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Digital textile design ornament,motif draws working illustration flowers and.India design element paisley pattern with watercolor,repeat the floral texture.Design for women cloth create motif design.
Formats
9600 × 3708 pixels • 32 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 386 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 193 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG