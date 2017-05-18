Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner. Retro pattern antique style acanthus Floral Background Manual Illustration Textile Print
Formats
Formats
6695 × 2400 pixels • 22.3 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 358 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 179 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG