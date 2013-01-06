Images

Image
Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner. Retro pattern antique style acanthus Floral Background Manual Illustration Textile Print Formats
stock abstract red flower and gold leaf, doodle ornament. oriental or arabic, russia art background. template for card. banner
stock vector flowers and leaf ornament and seamless border. oriental or russian pattern.necklace embroidery design
Summer neckline floral pattern. Beautiful symmetric ornament from flowers and leaves. Fashion design for collar for T-shirt, blouse, shirt. Template for embroidery. Vector illustration.
mughal flower pattern with blue background
stock vector flowers and leaf ornament. oriental or russian pattern.necklace embroidery design
Zentangle elegant snow flake. Vector ornamental winter illustration for decoration, Christmas greeting cards, invitation template. Coloring pages.
Seamless pattern with floral antlers in the bohemian style. Hand drawn deer horns decorated with flowers. Boho chic design elements onblack background.

Item ID: 2133467267

Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner. Retro pattern antique style acanthus Floral Background Manual Illustration Textile Print Formats

Formats

  • 3950 × 4500 pixels • 13.2 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 878 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 439 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

