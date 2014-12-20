Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner. Retro pattern antique style acanthus Floral Background Manual Illustration Textile Print
Formats
Formats
3128 × 5548 pixels • 10.4 × 18.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
564 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
282 × 500 pixels • 0.9 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG