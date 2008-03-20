Images

Image
Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner. Retro pattern antique style acanthus Floral Background Manual Illustration Textile Print Formats
2133467235

Item ID: 2133467235

Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner. Retro pattern antique style acanthus Floral Background Manual Illustration Textile Print Formats

Formats

  • 7507 × 4500 pixels • 25 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 599 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Arts 1

Digital Arts 1