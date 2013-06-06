Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner.Computer drawn flower illustration.Printable half tone summer bouquet of flowers, for textile and digital design -
Watercolor herbal organic nature floral illustration seamless pattern
Leave On Isolate
Seamless pattern. Watercolor illustration of a spring Carnation Field - DEG
Flowers, drawn in ink. Vintage elegant style. The thin smooth lines. Template for greeting card. Black and white
Seamless pattern of blossoming spring branch with orange, yellow, red flowers and gray and green leaves on a white background. Watercolor
Abstract elegance seamless pattern with floral background
Abstract elegance seamless pattern with floral background

See more

1216996423

See more

1216996423

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131747969

Item ID: 2131747969

Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner.Computer drawn flower illustration.Printable half tone summer bouquet of flowers, for textile and digital design -

Formats

  • 11762 × 6000 pixels • 39.2 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 510 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 255 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2