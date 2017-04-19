Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner.Computer drawn flower illustration.Printable half tone summer bouquet of flowers, for textile and digital design -
Abstract elegance seamless pattern with floral background
Abstract seamless pattern with plants, herbs and flowers
Flower print in bright colors. Elegance seamless pattern.
Seamless watercolor floral pattern. Beautiful flower composition. Texture can be used for wallpaper, fill image, web page, background, surface, wrapping paper.
Watercolor seamless pattern with hand drawn simple flowers. Floral print.
Openwork with bouquet spring flowers, watercolor, pattern seamless
Watercolor seamless pattern with hand drawn simple flowers. Floral print.

See more

1128954467

See more

1128954467

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131747963

Item ID: 2131747963

Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner.Computer drawn flower illustration.Printable half tone summer bouquet of flowers, for textile and digital design -

Formats

  • 10573 × 10915 pixels • 35.2 × 36.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 969 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 485 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2