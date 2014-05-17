Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner.Computer drawn flower illustration.Printable half tone summer bouquet of flowers, for textile and digital design -
Caterpillar on a plant
Bright Covid-19 with beautiful colours and highlights Covid-19 - Virology Concept - 3D Rendering
The flower which is grow at forest
Abstract red castus flower on black background
The Green Nature
indoor plants and cacti in the nursery and botanical garden to transplant at home
Detail of flower of borage isolated on black

See more

52030963

See more

52030963

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131747945

Item ID: 2131747945

Digital Textile Design Motif Botanical Flower Black vintage baroque ornament, corner.Computer drawn flower illustration.Printable half tone summer bouquet of flowers, for textile and digital design -

Formats

  • 13548 × 8268 pixels • 45.2 × 27.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 610 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 305 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2