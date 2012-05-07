Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital textile design border. beautiful Baroque Ornament Ethnic style border design handmade artwork pattern with watercolor, trending, texture, vintage hand drawing
Edit
Decoration seamless floral pattern. Beautiful blossom cluster flowers with texture background design.
drawing n painting art work sky colorful allover beautiful design
Flower green red yelow
Seamless abstract pattern with the image of flowers
Wide vintage seamless background pattern. Rose, poppy, wild flowers with nightingales and leaf
Several blooming deep red chrysanthemums
Beautiful poinsettia flower, Christmas tree with cones, holly Ilex aquifolium on background. Seamless pattern. Can be used for New Year and Christmas décor, greeting cards, wallpaper, bed linen.

See more

1579328731

See more

1579328731

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140055585

Item ID: 2140055585

Digital textile design border. beautiful Baroque Ornament Ethnic style border design handmade artwork pattern with watercolor, trending, texture, vintage hand drawing

Formats

  • 2928 × 6624 pixels • 9.8 × 22.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 442 × 1000 pixels • 1.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 221 × 500 pixels • 0.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Arts 1

Digital Arts 1