Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital print design for fabrics like motif, broque pattern.Traditional Background Indian motif and broque.Set of Oriental damask patterns for greeting cards and wedding invitations with faabric use.
Ornament with elements of black and white colors.
seamless pattern
Seamless pattern, stylish background, modern texture lines.
Geometric repeating vector ornament with diagonal dotted lines. Seamless abstract modern pattern. Golden and white pattern
Geometric repeating ornament with diagonal dotted lines. Seamless abstract modern pattern. Golden and white pattern
Classic Javanese batik flower pattern with a simple cream color concept.
Seamless geometric ornamental vector pattern. Abstract background

See more

1493948408

See more

1493948408

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137355731

Item ID: 2137355731

Digital print design for fabrics like motif, broque pattern.Traditional Background Indian motif and broque.Set of Oriental damask patterns for greeting cards and wedding invitations with faabric use.

Formats

  • 7188 × 6504 pixels • 24 × 21.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 905 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 453 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2