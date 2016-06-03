Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital painting of a view of Penygader, Cadair Idris mountain range, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Meirionnydd, Wales, UK
Nature landscape with cumulus clouds
A sunny bright morning at phi phi island thailand
vista with green rolling hills and oak trees with puffy clouds
Tarbagatay. Kazakhstan. Кabanbai batyr homeland.
The trefoil lake, one of the seven rila lakes in Bulgaria
Mountain range in the Caucasus in the rays of the sun.
Landscape of Mavrovo national park with mountain and lake in FYR Macedonia

See more

1479280991

See more

1479280991

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125513580

Item ID: 2125513580

Digital painting of a view of Penygader, Cadair Idris mountain range, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Meirionnydd, Wales, UK

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rob Thorley

Rob Thorley