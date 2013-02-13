Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital painting of a view of Penygader, Cadair Idris mountain range, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Meirionnydd, Wales, UK
Fantastic view on Lagoon of Porto Giunco with turquoise water and old tower. Location: Villasimius, Cagliari region, Sardinia, Italy, Europe
Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park.
Coastal Path Walking Route View from section of coast between Porthgain and Trefin, Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK
Holywell Bay from the South West Coast Path, Cornwall, UK
Scenic landscape view on Cala Violina beach and Tyrrhenian Sea bay surrounded by green forest in province of Grosseto in Tuscany, Italy
Beautiful landscape with Romantsevskiye mountains and lakes near to the Konduki village in Tula Region in Russia.
Beautiful view of Corfu Island to the Mediterranean Sea (Ionian Sea)

See more

1365867443

See more

1365867443

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125513526

Item ID: 2125513526

Digital painting of a view of Penygader, Cadair Idris mountain range, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Meirionnydd, Wales, UK

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5504 × 8264 pixels • 18.3 × 27.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 666 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rob Thorley

Rob Thorley