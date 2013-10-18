Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital painting of a view of Penygader, Cadair Idris mountain range, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Meirionnydd, Wales, UK
Scenic mountain landscape with spectacular view from the top of the mountain on the calm mountain lake with turquoise water and rainbow after the rain. Altai mountains, Siberia, Russia
Beautiful panoramatic view on the High Alpine Road in Austria, region high Tauern during the summer holiday colorfull day. Green grass, grey asphalt and blue sky with white clouds.
mountains, green forest, meadow, blue sky and white clouds and with a bench for rest in the foreground
Lake Wanaka city with snow mountains background from Roy's Peak in Wanaka in Otago Region in south island of New Zealand
Big Sky over the Highlands of South Africa with green grass
Death Valley National Park, California
landscape romanesc nature mountain transfagarasan

See more

1579709356

See more

1579709356

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125513517

Item ID: 2125513517

Digital painting of a view of Penygader, Cadair Idris mountain range, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Meirionnydd, Wales, UK

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7756 × 5171 pixels • 25.9 × 17.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rob Thorley

Rob Thorley