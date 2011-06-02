Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital painting of Pared y Cefn-hir mountain, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Wales, UK.
Eroding textures of the Badlands National Park South Dakota, Buffalo Gap Grasslands
The south entrance into the Glenveagh National park is a real hidden gem - County Donegal, Ireland.
Mt Fuji behing pampas grass in Autumn
Volcanic landscape seen from above
High mountains in Bolivia
Panorama of the Langdale Pikes at dawn in winter in the English Lake District
Views of the mountainous terrain

See more

1237891444

See more

1237891444

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125513571

Item ID: 2125513571

Digital painting of Pared y Cefn-hir mountain, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Wales, UK.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rob Thorley

Rob Thorley