Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital painting of Pared y Cefn-hir mountain, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Wales, UK.
Paseo playa Villa Magdalena (Santander)
Autumn landscape on the shore of a small lake.
Natural landscape of New Zealand alps and lake
Beautiful alpine summer view with reflections in a lake at the famous Tauplitzalm, Salzkammergut, Steiermark, Austria
Top view of the turquoise Mediterranean sea, rocks and Bay, through the trees
View of Arrenes or Moutsalia alpine lake on Mt Grammos in Greece during autumn at sunrise
Grand Canyon covered in snow. Lookout over the South Rim in winter time. Landscape with blue sky with clouds.

See more

1403973125

See more

1403973125

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125513538

Item ID: 2125513538

Digital painting of Pared y Cefn-hir mountain, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Wales, UK.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5504 × 8256 pixels • 18.3 × 27.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rob Thorley

Rob Thorley