Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital painting of Pared y Cefn-hir mountain, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Wales, UK.
Beautifully Clean Lake
a beautiful landscape of chandertal lake
The rays of dawn over the mountain lake. Lake Laguna Torre. Patagonia. Argentina.
Mountains and Pangong Lake, Leh Ladakh , India
Sunset colors on winter ice at the Vestrahorn mountain on the Stokksnes Peninsula, Hofn, Iceland
Chandratal Lake is a high altitude lake in Spiti Valley, India. Also known as Lake of the moon
Waterloo Village Lake reflection

See more

514715065

See more

514715065

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125513511

Item ID: 2125513511

Digital painting of Pared y Cefn-hir mountain, and Cregennan lake during autumn in the Snowdonia National Park, Dolgellau, Wales, UK.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rob Thorley

Rob Thorley