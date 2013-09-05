Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital painting of a panoramic view of purple heather at The Roaches, Staffordshire from Hen Cloud in the Peak District National Park, UK.
Landscape scenery of New Zealand during cloudy day
Landscape scenery of New Zealand during cloudy day
Harvested paddy field with blue mountain and white sky in the background
lavender in Provence
Clouds in mountains
Purple heath
Autumn forest at the foot of the southern ridge of the Crimean mountains

See more

1308626227

See more

1308626227

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125099175

Item ID: 2125099175

Digital painting of a panoramic view of purple heather at The Roaches, Staffordshire from Hen Cloud in the Peak District National Park, UK.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8272 × 5520 pixels • 27.6 × 18.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rob Thorley

Rob Thorley