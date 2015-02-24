Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Digital painting of imaginary man hearing bad news through the telephone. This painting is NOT painted over a photograph. This is NOT an actual person.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

540493

Stock Illustration ID: 540493

Digital painting of imaginary man hearing bad news through the telephone. This painting is NOT painted over a photograph. This is NOT an actual person.

Illustration Formats

  • 4000 × 2856 pixels • 13.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Tonis Pan

Tonis Pan