Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital design for square pocket, shawl, textile.Floral background. Arrangement of flowers branch.Rizzy Home Collection Wool Area.Antique Persian Turks rugs pattern.Computer drawn pattern illustration
Seamless ornamental vector pattern in golden style
Seamless ornamental vector pattern in golden style
Seamless vector pattern. Background texture in geometric ornamental style.
Geometric ornamental vector pattern. Seamless design.
Seamless vector golden pattern. Repeat background for fabric, textile, design, cover, wrapping, advertising banner.
Seamless ornamental vector pattern in golden color
Golden elements in oriental style arabesques. Seamless pattern on black and yellow colors. Raster golden seamless pattern. Seamless golden textured curls.

See more

1028823619

See more

1028823619

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131752777

Item ID: 2131752777

Digital design for square pocket, shawl, textile.Floral background. Arrangement of flowers branch.Rizzy Home Collection Wool Area.Antique Persian Turks rugs pattern.Computer drawn pattern illustration

Formats

  • 9620 × 9097 pixels • 32.1 × 30.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 946 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 473 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2