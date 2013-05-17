Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Digital design for square pocket, shawl, textile.Floral background. Arrangement of flowers branch.Rizzy Home Collection Wool Area.Antique Persian Turks rugs pattern.Computer drawn pattern illustration
pattern art or line artwork close up view,selective focus,unidentified man embroidering cloth in traditional method of India,mirror work colorful handmade ahir bharat,kutchhi
Kutch art work,Kutch handicrafts embroidery,Gujarat mirror work close up view,made of needle cord,Detail patchwork carpet.close up, selective focus, macro embroidery handicrafts,Indian and Ukraine m
digital multi type of patterns with border design for fabric printed and much more used.
Embroidery. Ukrainian national ornament decoration.
Embroidery. Ukrainian national ornament decoration.
African fabrics texture background
Ethnic embroidery. Seamless aztec pattern. Fashion navajo design. Graphic modern print. Indian patchwork. Mexican style. Ikat motif. White, blue, green, pink, purple ethnic embroidery.

See more

1433409494

See more

1433409494

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131752741

Item ID: 2131752741

Digital design for square pocket, shawl, textile.Floral background. Arrangement of flowers branch.Rizzy Home Collection Wool Area.Antique Persian Turks rugs pattern.Computer drawn pattern illustration

Formats

  • 6080 × 8013 pixels • 20.3 × 26.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 759 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 380 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Digital Print 2

Digital Print 2