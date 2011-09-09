Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Diamond plate metal texture - a very nice background for an industrial or contruction type look. Fully tileable - this tiles seamlessly as a pattern.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

10371331

Stock Illustration ID: 10371331

Diamond plate metal texture - a very nice background for an industrial or contruction type look. Fully tileable - this tiles seamlessly as a pattern.

Illustration Formats

  • 4800 × 4800 pixels • 16 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

ARENA Creative

ARENA Creative