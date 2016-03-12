Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 183010982
Dexamethasone glucocorticoid drug. Steroid drug with anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant properties. Stylized 2D rendering and conventional skeletal formula.
Illustration Formats
7676 × 9419 pixels • 25.6 × 31.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
815 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
408 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG