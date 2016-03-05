Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Detailed rendering of the Danish flag painted/projected onto a football (soccer ball). Realistic leather texture with stitching. Clipping path included.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

48673135

Stock Illustration ID: 48673135

Detailed rendering of the Danish flag painted/projected onto a football (soccer ball). Realistic leather texture with stitching. Clipping path included.

Illustration Formats

  • 3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

M

Matt Trommer