Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 48673132
Detailed rendering of the Chilean flag painted/projected onto a football (soccer ball). Realistic leather texture with stitching. Clipping path included.
Illustration Formats
3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.