Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 26652019
Detailed 3d rendering of the flag of the US State of Michigan hanging on a flag pole isolated on a white background. Flag has a fabric texture and a clipping path is included.
Illustration Formats
4800 × 3600 pixels • 16 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG