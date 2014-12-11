Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 11308492
Democratic Republic of the Congo map filled with orange gradient. Mercator projection.Original rendered image using public domain data(coordinates).
Illustration Formats
3164 × 3293 pixels • 10.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
961 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
481 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.