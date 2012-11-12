Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Delicate elegant floral border of green leaves, white flowers and juicy orange fruits. Watercolor illustration on a white background. For wedding invitations, cards, scrapbooking, notebooks, covers
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6741 × 3004 pixels • 22.5 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 446 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 223 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG