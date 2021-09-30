Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2086684657
Delicate blue flowers with green leaves on a white background. Seamless pattern. Botanical watercolor illustration. For textiles, wallpaper, packaging design.
E
By Elena_P88
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloomblossombluebohobotanicalbouquetcarddecorationdecorativedesignditsydrawingdrawnelegantfabricfashionflorafloralflowergardengraphicgreenhandherbalillustrationleaflinemeadownaturalnaturepatternplantprintretroromanticseamlessspringstylesummertextiletexturetulipvintagewallpaperwatercolorwhite
Similar images
More from this artist