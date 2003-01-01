Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Decorative seamless geometrical pattern. Abstract wallpaper with simple shapes and beautiful color palette. Elegant geometric material. Intricate motif. For web, invitation, poster, textile print.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134308733

Item ID: 2134308733

Decorative seamless geometrical pattern. Abstract wallpaper with simple shapes and beautiful color palette. Elegant geometric material. Intricate motif. For web, invitation, poster, textile print.

Formats

  • 6000 × 6000 pixels • 20 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

Hybrid_Graphics