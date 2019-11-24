Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Decorative monstera leaf watercolor seamless pattern. Template for decorating designs and illustrations.
Fern leaf, Ornamental foliage, Fern isolated on white background,Drop shadow, with clipping path
Watercolour green tropical leaves seamless pattern background wallpaper, fabric, wrapping paper, scrapbooking, wedding, invite, greeting. illustration design.
Green leaves and white background, for isolate the background
Watercolor seamless pattern of tropical leaves on a white background.
green underside of a fern leaf isolated on white background
Plants, leaves. Seamless pattern, background.
tropical plan branch leaves background

See more

1141849640

See more

1141849640

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132658237

Item ID: 2132658237

Decorative monstera leaf watercolor seamless pattern. Template for decorating designs and illustrations.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KaterinaHol

KaterinaHol