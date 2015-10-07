Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
December 24th. A hand holding a phone with a calendar date on a futuristic neon blue background. Day 24 of month. The concept of the metaverse. Winter month, day of the year concept.
Digital Network Data and Communication Network Concept Abstract Background
Graphic image of a lock pad that symbolizes security, lock and safety. Expression of computer, cyber space, network, antivirus.
Internet security concept. Padlock with binary streams. 3d render
5G hologram over working cpu on circuit board in background. 5G, new technology, communication, streaming transmission and mobile internet concept 3d illustration.
3d illustration Security concept - shield on digital code background
Cloud computing technology concept with 3d rendering digital screen with circuit cloud display

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131401691

Item ID: 2131401691

December 24th. A hand holding a phone with a calendar date on a futuristic neon blue background. Day 24 of month. The concept of the metaverse. Winter month, day of the year concept.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alena Ivochkina

Alena Ivochkina