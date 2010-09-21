Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dark space ship interior with light from above and mock up place on floor in spotlight. Presentation concept. 3D Rendering
Abstract metal texture background for use in various applications and design products
Smoothed concrete room
Colorful background with copy writing space
Brushed metal texture large neutral background, flat surface
Dark metal background brushed with texture surface - Illustration
Abstract metal texture background for use in various applications and design products
Abstract metal texture background for use in various applications and design products

See more

381225589

See more

381225589

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138308565

Item ID: 2138308565

Dark space ship interior with light from above and mock up place on floor in spotlight. Presentation concept. 3D Rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Who is Danny

Who is Danny