Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dark slate background toned classic red color, old textured background, red cement wall with dark texture and banner background, Scary red wall for background. red wall scratches.
Formats
8000 × 4000 pixels • 26.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG