Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2083977574
Dark green and tan textured stripes running vertically on frame. Christmas, holidays. Copy space.
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractantiqueartbackdropbackgroundbright'cheerfulchristmaschristmas timecolorcolorfulconceptcopy spacedark greendecemberdecorationdecorativedesigngeometricgraphicgreengreen stripesholidaysillustrationlightlinelinesmodernoldpatternrusticseamlessspacestripestripedtantexturetextured backgroundtextured stripesthemevectorverticalvertical linesvertical stripesvibrantwallpaperwinter theme
Categories: The Arts
Similar images
More from this artist