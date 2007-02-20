Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dark brown, 3D render of a simple, minimal product display composition backdrop with ont podium or stand and leaf shadows in the background for nature products.
Formats
7016 × 4960 pixels • 23.4 × 16.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG