Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dark blue background. Versatile artistic image for creative design projects: posters, banners, cards, book covers, magazines, prints, wallpapers. Acrylic on canvas.
background in grunge style- Sandstone surface background
abstract blue background with texture
Abstract dark blue damaged grunge stone concrete plaster facade wall texture background
Dark blue grunge scratched background, old paper texture
Blue grunge background
Blue grunge background
Blue designed grunge background. Vintage abstract texture

See more

744829957

See more

744829957

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124814670

Item ID: 2124814670

Dark blue background. Versatile artistic image for creative design projects: posters, banners, cards, book covers, magazines, prints, wallpapers. Acrylic on canvas.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3484 × 4648 pixels • 11.6 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tofutyklein

tofutyklein