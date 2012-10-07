Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dark blue background. Versatile artistic image for creative design projects: posters, banners, cards, book covers, magazines, prints, wallpapers. Acrylic on canvas.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3484 × 4648 pixels • 11.6 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG