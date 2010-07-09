Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Dalmatian, Carriage Dog, Spotted Coach Dog, Firehouse Dog digital art illustration isolated on white background. Croatian origin companion dog. Cute pet hand drawn portrait. Graphic clip art design
Dalmatian, Carriage Dog, Spotted Coach Dog, Firehouse Dog digital art illustration isolated on white background. Croatian origin companion dog. Cute pet hand drawn portrait. Graphic clip art design
full moon with craters. vector illustration hand drawn. line art concept
Men's ring with skull - Stainless Steel - White background
Pair of golf shoes with view on one sole
Bakery set. Hand drawn isolated cookies or biscuits. Traditional sweet bakery. Vector engraved icon. For restaurant and cafe menu, baker shop, bread, pasty, sweets. Design template.
Portrait cute dog isolated on white background. Watercolor hand-drawn illustration. Popular breed dog. Greeting card design. Dalmatian.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134053135

Item ID: 2134053135

Dalmatian, Carriage Dog, Spotted Coach Dog, Firehouse Dog digital art illustration isolated on white background. Croatian origin companion dog. Cute pet hand drawn portrait. Graphic clip art design

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dneprstock

Dneprstock