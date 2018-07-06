Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 26257498
Daffodil Fairy - 2, pretty blonde fairy surrounded by yellow spring daffodils, 3d digitally rendered illustration
Illustration Formats
2400 × 3000 pixels • 8 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.