Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2094016516
Cutlets. Beef for a burger. Watercolor hand drawn illustration. Food for menu design isolated on white and black background
V
By VSVeta
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
a stack of cutletsamericanbackgroundbarbecuebeefbeef burgerbeef cutletscheeseburgerchilledcookingcutletfoodfreshgrillhamburgerhamburgershot pepperillustrationingredientisolatedmeatminced meatminced meat cutletpaperpeppercornsproductrawraw burger cutletredred pepperrestaurantroundround cutletstackedsteakwatercolorwhite
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist