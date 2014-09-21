Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cute fluffy adorable cat holding a letter. Sweet lovely funny kitten with big eyes in a package with flower in paws. Colored illustration of pet. 8 march, i'm sorry, congratulations.
many kittens,stack of towels and colorful butterflies on white background
Kitten with gift
Cute baby tabby kitten in a basket crying
Fun cat - 3D Illustration
The kitten with a pink tape. Multi-colored small kitten. Kitten on a white background. Small predator. Small cat.
Happy kitten with a bouquet of tulips and heart. isolated on white background
Cat with a ribbon,bow sitting and looking to camera isolated on violet background.

See more

382128652

See more

382128652

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128173161

Item ID: 2128173161

Cute fluffy adorable cat holding a letter. Sweet lovely funny kitten with big eyes in a package with flower in paws. Colored illustration of pet. 8 march, i'm sorry, congratulations.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 4500 pixels • 15 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

MARIA GUZNOVA