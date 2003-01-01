Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Cute digital painting watercolor gnomes element.isolated gnome on white background.Halloween concept.gnome holding spider.design for texture,decoration,sticker,scrapbook .cartoon character hand drawn.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

2058472226

Stock Illustration ID: 2058472226

Cute digital painting watercolor gnomes element.isolated gnome on white background.Halloween concept.gnome holding spider.design for texture,decoration,sticker,scrapbook .cartoon character hand drawn.

Illustration Formats

  • 3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

anchalee thaweeboon

anchalee thaweeboon